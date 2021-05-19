MHRA review could allow Pfizer jab storage at normal fridge temperature for a month

By Nick Bostock on the 19 May 2021

The MHRA is considering changes to rules on storage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that could more than quadruple the time it can be kept at normal fridge temperatures.

Pfizer vaccine (Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images)
Pfizer vaccine (Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images)

GPonline reported earlier this week that the European Medicines Agency had confirmed a major change in storage rules for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in EU countries.

UK medical regulator the MHRA has now confirmed that it is also considering an application from the vaccine manufacturer for storage rules to be updated.

MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said: 'We have also received an application from Pfizer for an update to the storage conditions for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more
> Map: Which CCGs have the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage?
> Keep tabs on the COVID-19 vaccine campaign: GPonline vaccine tracker

'It is normal practice for new products to undergo updates to aspects of their conditions for use and as with any update, this will need our assessment and approval before the new conditions for supply are approved in the UK. We will continue to make this a priority.'

COVID-19 vaccine storage

The change approved for EU countries 'extends the approved storage period of the unopened thawed vial at 2-8°C (i.e. in a normal fridge after taking out of deep-freeze conditions) from five days to one month'.

If approved for the UK, the extended storage period could prove a major boost for vaccination sites as they work through patients aged under 40 - for whom the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are preferred to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

More than 1m additional patients aged 37 and 38 years old across England were set to be contacted on 18 and 19 May and invited to book a jab.

Alongside the expansion of the vaccination campaign to younger patients, the government announced last week that second doses would be brought forward for millions of patients aged over 50 amid rising concern over the spread of the so-called Indian variant of coronavirus, B.1.617.2.

Second-dose vaccinations have been brought forward for all patients in Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation cohorts 1-9 who are yet to receive them. Second doses will now be administered at 8 weeks from the first dose, rather than 12 weeks as initially planned.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

MHRA review could allow Pfizer jab storage at normal fridge temperature for a month

MHRA review could allow Pfizer jab storage at normal fridge temperature for a month

The MHRA is considering changes to rules on storage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine...

19 May 2021
Essex GPs deliver COVID-19 jabs from custom-built van to boost uptake

Essex GPs deliver COVID-19 jabs from custom-built van to boost uptake

GPs in Essex are going the extra mile to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake in their area...

19 May 2021
Viewpoint: The letter NHS England should have sent to GPs

Viewpoint: The letter NHS England should have sent to GPs

NHS England caused fury after it issued a letter blanket demand that all patients...

19 May 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

19 May 2021
BMA demands meeting with Hancock over 'unrealistic demands' on GPs

BMA demands meeting with Hancock over 'unrealistic demands' on GPs

GP leaders at the BMA have demanded an urgent meeting with health and social care...

18 May 2021
Join MIMS Learning Live June for four nights of clinical learning

Join MIMS Learning Live June for four nights of clinical learning

Across the MIMS Learning Live Digital series our expert speakers will bring you updates...

18 May 2021