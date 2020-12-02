MHRA approves Pfizer/BioNTech jab paving way for COVID-19 vaccination to start

The DHSC said the vaccine would be 'made available across the UK from next week' and that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would publish updated advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine shortly.

The news comes as NHS England published final details of the COVID-19 vaccination enhanced service (ES), under which GP practices will deliver the vaccine programme in primary care. Practices have been told that they need to sign up to the ES by 7 December.

GPs and their teams will be delivering the vaccine via designated sites that will operate across a PCN area or group of PCNs. Practices have been told they will be given 10 days notice of any delivery, meaning the earliest GPs could begin vaccination is 12 December.

NHS England also plans to provide vaccinations at hospital sites and mass vaccination centres, which could potentially be up and running sooner.

COVID-19 vaccine

The UK is the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The government has 40m doses of the jab on order, with 10m expected to be available before the end of the year.

The vaccine was shown to be 95% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19 in final results from its phase 3 trial, which also showed it to have a similar efficacy profile across all age ranges, including older people, and ethnic groups.

Those vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab require two doses, three weeks apart. However, using the vaccine poses a logistical challenge for the NHS. It needs to be kept at a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius and it only has an effective life of five days when moved to a fridge with a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Latest guidance from Public Health England on the programme reveals that each pack of the jab that vaccination sites receive will contain 195 vials with 5 doses per vial.

The other vaccine likely to be used in the early stages of the vaccination programme is the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has also been submitted to the MHRA for approval. The UK has 100m doses of the vaccine on order, with 4m likely to be available before the end of the year.

Interim phase 3 trial data showed that jab to be 70% effective overall, although a subset of the trial which received a half dose of vaccine first, followed by a standard second dose increased efficacy to 90%. A further trial plans to investigate this finding further.

Vaccine programme

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent MHRA to approve Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use. This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

'The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week. The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.

'To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed.'