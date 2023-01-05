Menopause webinar aims to help GPs and healthcare professionals navigate more complex scenarios

The webinar, starting at 7pm, will feature a half-hour presentation by Dr Newson including a case study of a woman who has previously had breast cancer, followed by half an hour for questions from the virtual audience.

Dr Newson said: `The webinar aims to give GPs and other healthcare professionals more confidence to explore consultations in a different way, where the patient is central.

'Patients need to be part of the decision-making process, especially when they have a more complicated history and the guidelines do not provide clear evidence to support or oppose them having hormone replacement therapy.'

Dr Newson's webinar will cover diagnosis and management of menopause-related symptoms in women with more unusual presentations, such as those with clot risk, migraine or a history of cancer.

It will provide information for healthcare professionals on health risks of menopause and how to prescribe HRT safely, based on the evidence.