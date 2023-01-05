Menopause webinar aims to help GPs and healthcare professionals navigate more complex scenarios

5 January 2023

Menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson aims to give GPs and others more confidence with perimenopause and menopause consultations through a free MIMS Learning webinar on Tuesday 10 January.

The webinar, starting at 7pm, will feature a half-hour presentation by Dr Newson including a case study of a woman who has previously had breast cancer, followed by half an hour for questions from the virtual audience.

Dr Newson said: `The webinar aims to give GPs and other healthcare professionals more confidence to explore consultations in a different way, where the patient is central.

'Patients need to be part of the decision-making process, especially when they have a more complicated history and the guidelines do not provide clear evidence to support or oppose them having hormone replacement therapy.'

Dr Newson's webinar will cover diagnosis and management of menopause-related symptoms in women with more unusual presentations, such as those with clot risk, migraine or a history of cancer.

It will provide information for healthcare professionals on health risks of menopause and how to prescribe HRT safely, based on the evidence.

  • To join the webinar, visit this page on MIMS Learning and click `Start module'. You will receive a reminder to join the webinar on Tuesday afternoon before the start at 7pm.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Dr Louise Newson

Menopause webinar aims to help GPs and healthcare professionals navigate more complex scenarios

Menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson aims to give GPs and others more confidence...

5 Jan 2023
Houses of parliament

Sunak urged to recall parliament as 'broken NHS' leaves GPs driving patients to hospital

Doctors' leaders have urged prime minister Rishi Sunak to recall parliament and demanded...

4 Jan 2023

Reporting a patient to the DVLA: 5 key steps

MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Kathryn Leask sets out the steps to take if you believe...

4 Jan 2023
Wilson Street Surgery waiting room attacked (Photo: Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer)

'Sheer luck' no one hurt: GP speaks out after waiting room attack

A Derby GP has said it was 'sheer good fortune' no one was hurt when a man trashed...

3 Jan 2023
Buckingham Palace

GPs among those recognised in New Year Honours

GPs are among those to receive awards in this year's New Year Honours, with a former...

3 Jan 2023
NHS sign

NHS under 'intolerable' pressure as flu, COVID-19 and strep A deepen crisis

NHS services are facing 'intolerable and unsustainable' pressure going into 2023,...

2 Jan 2023