Medico-legal: Be alert for travel-related illnesses this summer

Medical Defence Union (MDU) medico-legal adviser Dr Kathryn Leask advises GPs on how to minimise the risks of delayed diagnoses of holiday illnesses.

by Dr Kathryn Leask

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Woman walking through airport

Medico-legal: Be alert for travel-related illnesses this summer

26 Jun 2023
NHS sign

UK doctors per patient 'strikingly low' compared to other nations

26 Jun 2023
Older man smoking

People aged 55-74 with history of smoking to be offered lung cancer screening

26 Jun 2023
Coins

GP practice managers 'moving to PCN roles for better pay'

26 Jun 2023
NHS sign

PCNs are a 'failed project' that should be scrapped, warns BMA

23 Jun 2023
The word contract under a magnifying glass

What does the BMA want from the next GP contract?

23 Jun 2023