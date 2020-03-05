Medical students and recently retired doctors could help coronavirus response, says CMO

By Nick Bostock on the 5 March 2020

Doctors who retired in the past two or three years, FY1 doctors and final year medical students could be invited to work in frontline care at the peak of a UK coronavirus outbreak, the CMO has told MPs.

Portcullis House (Photo: Ray Wise/Getty Images)
Portcullis House (Photo: Ray Wise/Getty Images)

CMO Professor Chris Whitty said the UK was now mainly in the ‘delay stage’ of responding to the virus outbreak after the number of confirmed cases jumped sharply to 85 on 4 March. In evidence to the House of Commons health and social care select committee he predicted cases would continue to rise.

Measures including suspension of CQC inspections and doubling the duration of GP sick notes from seven to 14 days are also under consideration in the event of a widespread outbreak, the CMO indicated - although the CQC has said it plans to continue inspections for now.

Following warnings from GPs over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplied to practices and a lack of training for practice staff on how to use it, Professor Whitty said it was vital NHS staff did not use PPE if they had not received training. Removing used PPE incorrectly could put staff at risk of infection, he warned.

NHS workforce

Doctors' leaders have raised concerns in recent days over government plans to bring retired doctors back into frontline care to bolster the NHS workforce as the health service tackles coronavirus - but the CMO made clear that only recently retired doctors would be considered.

Professor Whitty told MPs: ‘Certainly for doctors, the plan is not to take everybody who’s retired, only those who have recently - in the last two or three years - retired and are still fairly current.'

The CMO admitted the government had not tested the willingness of doctors to return to practice, but said he was ‘very confident’ they would see many doctors rise to the challenge if required.

Asked about concerns that retired doctors returning to work could be at risk because of evidence that COVID-19 infection can affect older people more severely, the CMO said he would expect doctors considering a return to work to assess for themselves whether they had health conditions that might worry them.

Coronavirus

He suggested returning doctors could be deployed in non patient-facing roles. The CMO said: ‘The NHS is a pragmatic organisation, it does understand safety and it will do its best to make sure that both staff and patients are safe within the confines of what could be a really quite serious problem for a limited period of time.

‘We might well be in a situation where we decide that we deploy doctors who are older or who have health conditions into non patient-facing roles that may still be clinical…there are things that could be done that would not put them at risk but would help to serve the public for this period of time when the NHS was under considerable strain.'

More to follow...

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

CQC to continue inspecting practices despite coronavirus outbreak

CQC to continue inspecting practices despite coronavirus outbreak

The CQC has said it will continue to inspect GP practices despite the coronavirus...

5 Mar 2020
Medical students and recently retired doctors could help coronavirus response, says CMO

Medical students and recently retired doctors could help coronavirus response, says CMO

Doctors who retired in the past two or three years, FY1 doctors and final year medical...

5 Mar 2020
UK GPs more stressed and dissatisfied than international counterparts

UK GPs more stressed and dissatisfied than international counterparts

GPs in the UK are among the most stressed and least satisfied with their jobs compared...

5 Mar 2020
Practice with 20,000 patients in two-week shutdown as UK coronavirus cases spike

Practice with 20,000 patients in two-week shutdown as UK coronavirus cases spike

A 20,000-patient GP practice in Devon is thought to be the first to shut down for...

4 Mar 2020
GP leaders to debate PCN DES boycott over 'existential threat' to practices

GP leaders to debate PCN DES boycott over 'existential threat' to practices

Primary care networks (PCNs) are a 'Trojan Horse' set up to dump hospital work on...

4 Mar 2020
A GP trainee’s view on the new GP contract

A GP trainee’s view on the new GP contract

Dr Zoe Brown looks at what the measures set out in the new contract for GP training,...

4 Mar 2020