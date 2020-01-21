Medeconomics Live launches to help practices thrive under the new GP contract

This specialist one-day event, in partnership with GPonline.com, will provide GPs and practice managers with essential insights and practical advice to ensure their practices can thrive in the new era of primary care.

The conference will take place on 12 June 2020 in Hammersmith, West London.

Why attend Medeconomics Live?

Learn from our expert speakers how to:

Optimise practice finances and identify opportunities

Utilise digital services to improve patient care

Understand the uses and value of your practice data

Build an effective multidisciplinary team

Reduce workload, stress and the threat of burnout

Our carefully selected expert speakers are all grounded in the delivery of frontline general practice with a brief to deliver sessions of relevant innovation and realistic solutions to common practice problems.

The event will be chaired by primary care consultant Ben Gowland, principal consultant at Ockham Health, a former CCG chief executive and expert in practice development.

Delegates will be seated at tables to encourage networking and our facilitated knowledge-sharing sessions will enable colleagues to solve problems and learn from each other.

A focused exhibition of specialist suppliers will also allow delegates to discuss specific needs with expert providers offering new solutions and opportunities for the 2020s.

Click here to find out more about Medeconomics Live and book your place