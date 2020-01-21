Medeconomics Live launches to help practices thrive under the new GP contract

21 January 2020

The new Medeconomics Live conference aims to help practices boost income, ease workload and improve patient care under the five-year GP contract.

This specialist one-day event, in partnership with GPonline.com, will provide GPs and practice managers with essential insights and practical advice to ensure their practices can thrive in the new era of primary care.

The conference will take place on 12 June 2020 in Hammersmith, West London.

Why attend Medeconomics Live?

Learn from our expert speakers how to:

  • Optimise practice finances and identify opportunities
  • Utilise digital services to improve patient care
  • Understand the uses and value of your practice data
  • Build an effective multidisciplinary team
  • Reduce workload, stress and the threat of burnout

Our carefully selected expert speakers are all grounded in the delivery of frontline general practice with a brief to deliver sessions of relevant innovation and realistic solutions to common practice problems.

The event will be chaired by primary care consultant Ben Gowland, principal consultant at Ockham Health, a former CCG chief executive and expert in practice development.

Delegates will be seated at tables to encourage networking and our facilitated knowledge-sharing sessions will enable colleagues to solve problems and learn from each other.

A focused exhibition of specialist suppliers will also allow delegates to discuss specific needs with expert providers offering new solutions and opportunities for the 2020s.

Click here to find out more about Medeconomics Live and book your place

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for full access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Medeconomics Live launches to help practices thrive under the new GP contract

Medeconomics Live launches to help practices thrive under the new GP contract

The new Medeconomics Live conference aims to help practices boost income, ease workload...

21 Jan 2020
Staff and patients attacked in 'serious incident' at GP practice

Staff and patients attacked in 'serious incident' at GP practice

Four members of staff and four patients have been injured in a 'serious incident'...

20 Jan 2020
NHS bosses to rethink 'what can realistically be delivered by PCNs'

NHS bosses to rethink 'what can realistically be delivered by PCNs'

NHS England has promised to consider 'what can realistically be delivered' by primary...

20 Jan 2020
PCNs: How could the network DES draft service specifications change?

PCNs: How could the network DES draft service specifications change?

Dr Simon Hodes explains how he thinks NHS England could change the network contract...

20 Jan 2020
Government stripped of power to suspend pensions for doctors facing unproven charges

Government stripped of power to suspend pensions for doctors facing unproven charges

Controversial powers allowing the government to suspend pension payments for doctors...

17 Jan 2020
RCGP pulls plug on oil and gas conference after protests

RCGP pulls plug on oil and gas conference after protests

The RCGP has cancelled an oil and gas exploration conference booked to take place...

17 Jan 2020