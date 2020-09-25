Medeconomics Live: Bringing you the latest in practice management thinking

28 September 2020

The one-day, virtual Medeconomics Live conference aims to provide essential insights and practical advice on how to thrive under the new GP contract while tackling COVID-19.

This specialist one-day event, in partnership with GPonline.com, will provide GPs and practice managers with essential insights and practical advice on how to thrive under the new GP contract while tackling COVID-19.

Taking place on 23 October 2020, enjoy live online presentations, Q&A sessions and knowledge share workshops.

For a limited time you can claim a second ticket FREE with your purchase.

Click here to invest in two tickets for as little as £30+VAT and gain invaluable long term return for your practice.

This offer is brought to you by GPonline in partnership with Medeconomics Live. Simply select ‘add guest’ at checkout to claim.

Why attend Medeconomics Live?

  • Boost practice income and limit the impact of COVID-19
  • Make the most of digital services to improve patient care
  • Understand the uses and value of your practice data
  • Appropriately manage patient complaints in primary care
  • Build an effective multidisciplinary team
  • Reduce workload, stress and the threat of burnout

Our carefully selected expert speakers will deliver sessions of relevant innovation and realistic solutions to common practice problems ensuring you have the knowledge to help your practice thrive in the 2020s.

Click here to find out more about the Medeconomics Live event

