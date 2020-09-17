Medeconomics Live aims to help practices thrive under the new GP contract

The one-day, virtual Medeconomics Live conference aims to provide practices with the practical advice you need to thrive under the new GP contract while tackling COVID-19.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Subscribe now

Benefits include:

  • Full site access
  • Subscriber exclusive content
  • Exclusive bulletins

Choose a package

Just published

Medeconomics Live aims to help practices thrive under the new GP contract

Medeconomics Live aims to help practices thrive under the new GP contract

18 Sep 2020
GPs face wave of abuse and complaints after NHS England face-to-face appointments claims

GPs face wave of abuse and complaints after NHS England face-to-face appointments claims

17 Sep 2020
Government denies plan to make GPs 'gatekeepers' of COVID-19 testing

Government denies plan to make GPs 'gatekeepers' of COVID-19 testing

17 Sep 2020
Expansion of NHS 111 service could see direct GP booking extended

Expansion of NHS 111 service could see direct GP booking extended

17 Sep 2020
Red flag symptoms: Amenorrhoea

Red flag symptoms: Amenorrhoea

17 Sep 2020 CPD
GPs demand priority COVID-19 testing to secure workforce in second wave

GPs demand priority COVID-19 testing to secure workforce in second wave

16 Sep 2020