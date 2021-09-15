Medeconomics becomes GP Business

15 September 2021

Our relaunched site, GP Business, supports best practice in finance, management and leadership for all professionals working in general practice.

For more than four decades, Medeconomics has been the leading practice management resource for senior GPs and practice managers, providing practical, accessible advice and information on all the important aspects of running a successful general practice.

Medeconomics has always been closely linked to GPonline, and many of the same expert team work across the two websites. Now we believe that the best way to continue to meet the needs of both audiences is to further integrate the products.

So from today, Medeconomics will become GP Business, to more closely align the services we offer to general practice, and to create a more coherent, recognisable identity, both for our existing users and new audiences.

The two websites will remain separate but will become more intelligently linked, and more easily navigated, helping you to move quickly between the two, so that as professional and clinical news breaks on GPonline, you can quickly access the practical guidance you need to prepare for policy changes and grasp new opportunities on GP Business.

Now, more than ever, to be successful in general practice requires a highly performing team, and we are here for all professionals working in general practice.

Successful teams need effective management and great leaders at all levels, and we will be giving new emphasis to leadership skills in primary, with a whole new range of content to support your growth and development as leaders - to help strengthen your practice, grow profits, and provide the highest quality service to patients.

To see what we have to offer you can visit GP Business here – and to sign up for a 30-day free trial click here.

Emma Bower,
Editor, GPonline and GP Business

