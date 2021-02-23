Map: How widely does COVID-19 vaccine coverage vary between CCGs?

Rollout of COVID-19 vaccination across the UK has been rapid since the first jab was administered on 8 December 2020 - with a staggering 17.7m people offered a first dose by the end of 21 February.

Public Health England confirmed for the first time this week that vaccination appears to reduce significantly not only risk of death or hospitalisation but also infection - providing the first confirmation that the vaccination campaign is likely to slow the spread of COVID-19 dramatically.

Despite uptake of COVID-19 vaccination across the UK that has exceeded government expectations - and high coverage in the vast majority of areas - the first data made available at CCG level reveal the extent of variation between CCGs in a way that previous figures at regional or strategic health partnership (STP)/Integrated Care System (ICS) level did not.

COVID-19 vaccination

In many areas, nearly all people aged 70 or older had received a first dose of vaccine by 14 February - but 17 of England's 135 CCGs had covered less than nine in 10 patients in this age group, and in one London CCG this falls to less than two thirds.

In seven CCG areas, not only have more than nine in 10 patients aged over 70 received a first dose of vaccine, but more than 10% have also received a second dose. These CCGs are in line with or above the national figure of 94% of the population having received a first dose - and have more than double the 4.7% national figure for second-dose coverage.

Data at CCG level has not yet been made available in the same detail as figures at regional or STP/ICS level, however.

Looking at regional level, it becomes clear that London has struggled more than any other part of the country to vaccinate patients aged over 80 - a problem that has been blamed on vaccine hesitancy in the capital's diverse population.

Meanwhile, data for 7 February showed that London had at that time the second-highest proportion of patients aged 70-74 of any region in England to have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine - reflecting an apparent decision in the capital to divert supplies to younger age groups earlier as uptake faltered among older patients.

However, the 14 February data show that this early lead has now been eclipsed - with the capital now behind other regions on all subgroups of patients aged over 70.