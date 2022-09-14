Managing diabetes in older people: free webinar from MIMS Learning

14 September 2022

Join diabetes expert Professor Alan Sinclair for a free webinar providing you with practical tips on the optimal management of diabetes in older people on 10 October at 7pm.

Diabetes and older people

Diabetes is increasingly becoming a disease of older age, with patients at increased risk of complications including vascular disease, physical and neuropathic complications, and cognitive dysfunction.1

MIMS Learning’s webinar, aimed at GPs and other clinicians with an interest in diabetes, will review the incidence, management options, and the special considerations in this population — looking at both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Professor Sinclair’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to ask questions.

Diabetes at extremes of age

The webinar forms part of an upcoming educational course on diabetes at extremes of age, with a module on managing diabetes in people nearing the end of life already available on MIMS Learning.

Future modules will be looking at the transition from childhood to adulthood services and type 2 diabetes in young people.

MIMS Learning offers a wide range of educational modules on topics including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, oncology, and much more. All modules carry CPD certification for appraisal and revalidation.

Reference

  1. Sinclair A, Abdelhafiz A. Challenges and strategies for diabetes management in community‐living older adults. Diabetes Spectrum 2020; 33(3): 217–27.

