The management of hyperkalaemia in primary care - free webinar

31 October 2022

Join us for a free webinar for UK healthcare professionals on the management of hyperkalaemia in primary care.

This MIMS Learning webinar, organised and funded by AstraZeneca, aims to review the current management approach to persistent hyperkalaemia for patients with chronic kidney disease and heart failure and highlights the role of primary care in the management of these patients.

Tuesday 29 November 2022 19:00 GMT
This promotional webinar is organised and funded by AstraZeneca and is intended for UK healthcare professionals only. It contains promotional information on AstraZeneca products. Prescribing information is available at the links below.

LOKELMA® (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalaemia in adult patients.

