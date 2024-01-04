Man pleads guilty following attack on Bristol GP practice

A man has appeared in court and pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour following an incident at a GP practice in Bristol just before Christmas when windows and glass panels were smashed.

by Kimberley Hackett

