Man charged after ‘violent attack’ on practice staff with baseball bat

A man has been charged with five offences after reports that medical staff at a GP practice in Sheffield were attacked with a baseball bat.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

BMA England GP committee chair Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer (Photo: Sarah Turton/BMA)

BMA demands halt to 'increasing trend' of PAs substituting GPs

3 Nov 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: How health creation can help GP practices tackle inequalities

3 Nov 2023
Police line

GP practice closed after baseball bat attack on doctors

2 Nov 2023
Child receiving a vaccination

GP vaccination catch-up campaign to target MMR jabs as measles cases rise

2 Nov 2023
computer and stethoscope

NHS offers contract worth almost £300m for GP tech overhaul

2 Nov 2023