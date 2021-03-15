Man charged after knife attack on Stockport GP surgery

By Luke Haynes on the 16 March 2021

Staff at a Stockport GP surgery were threatened last week by a man wielding knives who demanded that they hand over medication.

Police called after GP surgery incident (Photo: Andrew Medina/Getty Images)
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that a man has been charged following the incident and was due to appear in court on Monday 15 March.

The police force said it had received several reports about an aggressive man at Woodley Health Centre on 12 March. It said three separate incidents had occurred 'in quick succession' - a man was assaulted through his car window, health staff were threatened and told to hand over medication, and staff in the practice waiting room were 'confronted with knives'.

Stockport LMC told GPonline that no practice staff were physically hurt and that it was helping to support clinicians following the 'traumatic event'.

Primary care staff

Greater Manchester Police confirmed in a statement on Sunday 14 March that a man had been charged with four counts of possession of an offensive weapon, robbery, criminal damage, assault by beating and affray.

The police force tweeted that a Stockport man had been remanded in custody ahead of an apperance at Tameside Magistrates Court scheduled for Monday 15 March.

Traumatic event

Stockport LMC executive officer Dr Paul Stevens said: 'None of the staff were physically hurt during the incident but it has been a traumatic event. As an LMC we are shocked by what has happened and it’s very unusual for something like this to happen in Stockport.

‘The LMC will offer any support it can and the staff are already receiving help from the local resilience hub service.’

GPonline reported in January last year on a serious attack at a Milton Keynes surgery that left four patients and four staff injured.

Figures published in 2019 showed that more than 3,000 patients were barred from their GP practice in 2018 under a scheme for violent patients. The figure suggests that nearly one patient is removed each year for violent behaviour for every two practices in England.

