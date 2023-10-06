Man charged after bomb hoax forced GP surgeries to close Police have charged a man in connection with a bomb threat that forced the temporary closure of two GP practices in Wiltshire this week. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up