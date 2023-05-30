Major IT system outage heaps pressure on GPs over bank holiday

A major IT system failure that left GPs across England unable to access patient records on Friday has undermined clinical work and left doctors working over the bank holiday to catch up.

by Eleanor Philpotts and Nick Bostock

