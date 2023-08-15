Major conditions strategy to focus on prevention, early dignosis and multimorbidity

Health and social care Steve Barclay announced the new strategy to tackle six 'major conditions' at the start of the year, which will set out a five-year plan aimed at increasing healthy life expectancy and addressing health inequalities.

This week the government published the plan's strategic framework, an interim report setting out what will happen ahead of final strategy being related next year. The six conditions covered by the strategy are cancer; CVD, which includes stroke and diabetes; chronic respiratory diseases; dementia; mental ill health; and musculoskeletal disorders.

The interim report says that the government intends to focus efforts on looking at how it 'can make real change in five key areas, which we think will have the greatest impact across all the groups of conditions'.

Major conditions strategy

These include pimary and secondary prevention; early diagnosis and treatment delivery in the community; managing multiple conditions effectively - including embedding generalist and specialist skills within teams and individual clinicians; better integration between physical and mental health services; and shaping services and support around the lives of people.

The government said it would also work to reduce healthcare inequalities across all five of these areas.

The strategy will look at how the NHS can develop a 'personalised approach' to primary and secondary prevention. This will involve empowering people to make healthier choices as well as proactively identifying patients at risk of their condition worsening, including actively identifying frailer people and providing them with more support.

The interim report says that AI could be used to help streamline screening programmes and ensure they are more efficient. It highlighted that the DHSC and NHS England are currently working with AI developers to ensure they have access to the information they need to test and develop new products.

While improvements to early diagnosis will come from 'new, individualised and targeted' diagnosis that makes use on new genomic sequencing technology and AI, it will also come from 'reducing the variation in uptake of existing screening programmes and diagnosis', the report adds.

New technology will also play a key role in making people's experiences of 'interacting with the NHS more seamless', the report says. It suggests this will form a key part of ensuring services are shaped around the needs of patients and their carers, and give them more control over the care that they receive.

Rising incidence of multimorbidity

The final strategy will look at expanding the role of generalist clinicians in the NHS. This will include setting out how the NHS can 'embed both generalist and specialist skills within teams, organisations and individual clinicians'.

It will also aim to identify how patient pathways, or parts of patient pathways, could change so they 'better reflect the needs and symptoms of patients in the round, rather than being tied to - or having to move between - siloes defined by specialisms'.

Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay said: 'The needs of our population are changing rapidly and are fundamentally different from when the NHS was first created in 1948. Central to this is the rising incidence of multimorbidity. One in four of us are now living with at least two health conditions, and that proportion is expected to rise over time.

'The document sets out our approach to making the choices over the next five years that will deliver the most value in facing the health challenges of today and of the decades ahead. It also makes the case for changing how we organise care, and in doing so breaking down the organisational and policy siloes between diseases.'

Last month a major report by the Health Foundation think tank warned that numbers of people with major illness will rise by more than a third by 2040, primarily as a result of the population ageing.