Low mood – red flag symptoms Low mood is a common presentation in primary care and can be a sign of a mental health condition or a physical condition. Dr Pipin Singh explores the red flags, how to identify the potential cause of low mood, and when to refer. by Dr Pipin Singh Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up