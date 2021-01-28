London rolling out COVID-19 jabs fastest but remains far behind on over-80s

Weekly data from NHS England show a significant increase in vaccinations among over-80s in the past week - with 79.7% of over-80s having received at least one COVID-19 jab by the end of 24 February, compared with just under 60% a week earlier.

However, the picture varies markedly across England with 83.7% of patients in this age group vaccinated in the North East and Yorkshire region - where the the highest proportion of patients have received a first jab - compared with just 65.4% in London.

Slightly more local data, at strategic transformation partnership (STP) or integrated care system (ICS) level, show even wider variation with 91.1% of patients in Gloucestershire given a first dose - compared with a low of 60.4% in the South East London health system (see chart below for full STP-level vaccination progress in over-80s).

Despite the major variation at regional level, daily figures on COVID-19 vaccinations show that London is now delivering more vaccinations per day than any other area as it looks to catch up with vaccinations in patients aged over 80.

At STP/ICS level, official data show that of London's five STP or ICS areas, just one has completed more than 70% of vaccinations in patients aged over 80.