London at risk of major measles outbreak, health officials warn

Unless MMR vaccination rates in London improve the capital could see a measles outbreak involving between 40,000 and 160,000 cases, health officials have warned.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Close up of BMA official picket armband

BMA announces second two-day consultant strike next month

17 Jul 2023
Measles rash on upper arm

London at risk of major measles outbreak, health officials warn

14 Jul 2023
Contraceptive pill

Viewpoint: How we can address patients’ concerns about contraception

14 Jul 2023
Red light flashing

First national 'GP alert state' report reveals unsustainable pressure on practices

14 Jul 2023
Coins

Government to uplift GP contract to cover 6% pay rise for all practice staff

14 Jul 2023
Talking General Practice logo with Dr Gareth Oelmann

Podcast: How can we save general practice? With BMA Wales GP committee chair Dr Gareth Oelmann

14 Jul 2023