London at risk of major measles outbreak, health officials warn Unless MMR vaccination rates in London improve the capital could see a measles outbreak involving between 40,000 and 160,000 cases, health officials have warned. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up