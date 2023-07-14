London at risk of major measles outbreak, health officials warn

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also said that, while the risk of a large measles outbreak outside of London remained low, other parts of the country also risked smaller outbreaks in specific populations such as teenagers and 'under-vaccinated communities'.

Data published on Friday 14 July show a rise in measles cases in England this year. Between 1 January and 30 June this year 128 cases of measles have been recorded – compared with 54 cases in the whole of 2022 – with 66% of these cases detected in London.

A separate risk assessment highlights that MMR vaccination coverage in England has 'fallen to the lowest level in a decade', in part as a result of an overall fall in vaccination rates because of the pandemic. It warns that vaccination coverage is 'well below the threshold needed for optimal disease control in London'.

MMR vaccination

Uptake for the first dose of the MMR vaccine in two-year-olds in England is 89.5% and uptake of two doses at age five is 85.6%, well below the World Health Organization's recommended 95% target needed to prevent outbreaks.

The report says that in London is vaccination targets have not been achieved for many birth cohorts. In some areas and groups in the capital coverage of the first MMR dose at two years of age is as low as 69.5%.

The risk assessment also warns that teenagers and young adults 'appear to be under-vaccinated'. The UKHSA said that susceptibility to measles was particularly high among 19 to 25 year olds, which is the group affected by unfounded reports in the early 2000s linked to Andrew Wakefield.

The UKHSA also said there was a 'high risk of cases linked to overseas travel leading to outbreaks in specific population groups such as young people and under-vaccinated communities'.

The NHS has launched a campaign to encourage people to check their own and their child's vaccination status and come forward to be vaccinated. The campaign will involve targeted outreach to specific groups in London where vaccination rates have been identified as especially low.

As part of the drive all children at primary school in London who have missed one or both doses of the MMR vaccine will be offered the chance to have the jab via the school immunisation team. Parents of younger children will be told to contact their GP practice to be vaccinated.

Risk of measles outbreak

UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said: 'Measles can be a serious infection that can lead to complications especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems. Due to longstanding sub-optimal vaccine uptake there is now a very real risk of seeing big outbreaks in London.

'Measles spreads very easily but is preventable. To help protect ourselves, our families and those around us it is vital we all ensure we are vaccinated with 2 doses of the MMR vaccine, free on the NHS whatever your age. Parents can check their children’s red book to see if they are up to date or if you’re not sure anyone can call their GP practice. It’s important everyone is fully vaccinated before travelling overseas this summer.'