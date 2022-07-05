London mayor backs call for 'adequate funding and conditions' for GP workforce

By Nick Bostock on the 8 July 2022

London mayor Sadiq Khan has joined the capital's top GP in acknowledging intense workload pressure on practices and calling for 'adequate funding and conditions for the general practice workforce'.

London mayor Sadiq Khan
London mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

A joint letter from Mr Khan and Londonwide LMCs chief executive Dr Michelle Drage thanks GPs and practice staff in London for their 'immense hard work and selflessness' in serving patients and communities during the pandemic.

The letter acknowledges intense pressure on general practice both at the peak of the pandemic and the ongoing impact of a record 6.5m-strong NHS waiting list adding to primary care workload.

In a marked departure from high profile criticism of general practice over access, the letter notes the 'magnificent' response from the profession at the start of the pandemic, with a rapid expansion of telephone and online consultations delivered 'alongside face-to-face' care.

GP workload

It hits out at abuse of practice staff and acknowledges that the efforts of GPs and practice teams have often come at 'considerable cost to yourself and your loved ones'.

In the wake of widespread 'GP bashing' in the national media and evidence that the vast majority of GPs and practice staff have faced a rise in abuse, the letter also sets out a commitment to 'being allies of hard-working practice staff, condemning abuse and calling out inaccurate and anti-GP statements whenever and wherever found'.

It adds that the pandemic has 'directly and indirectly, increased the health and wider wellbeing needs of our communities, and GPs and their teams have stepped up to provide this additional care safely, effectively and with compassion'. GPs and practice teams are also thanked in the letter for their role in leading the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Adequate funding

The letter adds: 'We recognise your diligence, commitment and your need for support and pledge that we will continue to call for adequate funding and conditions for the general practice workforce in the capital. Working together, we can champion and deliver safe effective services that continue to meet the needs of the diverse communities we all serve.'

The call for adequate funding comes just weeks after an RCGP report called for general practice to receive an 11% share of the total NHS budget - up from a share that the college said in 2018 was set to drop below 9%.

The college has predicted that general practice could lose a staggering 19,000 GPs over the next five years - at a time when workload is at unprecedented levels.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

London mayor Sadiq Khan

London mayor backs call for 'adequate funding and conditions' for GP workforce

London mayor Sadiq Khan has joined the capital's top GP in acknowledging intense...

8 Jul 2022
Treasury

Government rejection of changes to soaring GP pension tax charges ‘disappointing’

The Treasury’s rejection of proposals to ameliorate the effects of steep inflation...

8 Jul 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Speaking up for practice managers

Talking General Practice speaks to practice managers Jo Wadey and Nicola Davies,...

8 Jul 2022
GP surgery sign

GPs reschedule non-urgent work as COVID-19 surge triggers county-wide red alert

GP practices are being hit by staff absences and struggling to cope with routine...

7 Jul 2022
Dr Jackie Applebee

Don’t stall on pulling practices out of PCNs, GPC is warned

The BMA GP committee must not stall on withdrawal of practices from PCNs, senior...

7 Jul 2022
A female manager listening in a meeting

New accreditation programme for practice managers

The Institute of General Practice Management (IGPM) has launched a new accreditation...

7 Jul 2022