London mayor backs call for 'adequate funding and conditions' for GP workforce

A joint letter from Mr Khan and Londonwide LMCs chief executive Dr Michelle Drage thanks GPs and practice staff in London for their 'immense hard work and selflessness' in serving patients and communities during the pandemic.

The letter acknowledges intense pressure on general practice both at the peak of the pandemic and the ongoing impact of a record 6.5m-strong NHS waiting list adding to primary care workload.

In a marked departure from high profile criticism of general practice over access, the letter notes the 'magnificent' response from the profession at the start of the pandemic, with a rapid expansion of telephone and online consultations delivered 'alongside face-to-face' care.

GP workload

It hits out at abuse of practice staff and acknowledges that the efforts of GPs and practice teams have often come at 'considerable cost to yourself and your loved ones'.

In the wake of widespread 'GP bashing' in the national media and evidence that the vast majority of GPs and practice staff have faced a rise in abuse, the letter also sets out a commitment to 'being allies of hard-working practice staff, condemning abuse and calling out inaccurate and anti-GP statements whenever and wherever found'.

It adds that the pandemic has 'directly and indirectly, increased the health and wider wellbeing needs of our communities, and GPs and their teams have stepped up to provide this additional care safely, effectively and with compassion'. GPs and practice teams are also thanked in the letter for their role in leading the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Adequate funding

The letter adds: 'We recognise your diligence, commitment and your need for support and pledge that we will continue to call for adequate funding and conditions for the general practice workforce in the capital. Working together, we can champion and deliver safe effective services that continue to meet the needs of the diverse communities we all serve.'

The call for adequate funding comes just weeks after an RCGP report called for general practice to receive an 11% share of the total NHS budget - up from a share that the college said in 2018 was set to drop below 9%.

The college has predicted that general practice could lose a staggering 19,000 GPs over the next five years - at a time when workload is at unprecedented levels.