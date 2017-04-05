How locum GPs should handle patient complaints

Working as a locum doctor offers greater flexibility and variety than being a practice partner or salaried GP. In the MDU’s experience, there are aspects of locum work that mean you are at greater risk of medico-legal problems than permanent members of staff.

These factors include:

You are in unfamiliar surroundings where it may not always be clear how local procedures operate, such as IT systems, practice policies and procedures and clinical referrals.

Your patients may not have met you before and therefore you will not have established a therapeutic relationship or rapport with them.

The patient may be concerned about the lack of continuity of care if their usual GP is not available.

You will not be familiar with their previous medical history or social circumstances, so clinical decision making may be more difficult.

You may be unfamiliar with strategies used in the practice for managing a particularly challenging patient.

These types of difficulties can make you more vulnerable to a complaint. Not only that, but if you have moved on from the practice when the complaint is made, you may not find out about it until much later.

If a complaint arises

Some practices may try to resolve the patient’s concerns without informing the locum at all, meaning you will not have an opportunity to reflect on and review the care you provided. In addition, you may not have the benefit of attending a practice complaint meeting where learning points are identified.

According to the GMC's Good Medical Practice, all doctors are expected to regularly reflect on their ‘standards of practice and the care you provide, reviewing patient feedback where it is available’.

It is therefore important to be involved in responding to complaints about the care you’ve provided. The GMC also say that you ‘must be open and honest with patients if things go wrong’ and this should include providing a full and prompt explanation and offering an appropriate apology.

Being involved in responding to a complaint allows doctors to identify areas for professional development and constantly improve the care they provide.

Adequately addressing a complaint is important because a complainant who remains dissatisfied could escalate their concern to the Ombudsman, GMC or make a claim. The Ombudsman and GMC will want to see evidence that the doctor concerned has addressed the patient’s concerns and carried out appropriate reflection and learning.

Steps locum GPs can take

Locum GPs can take various actions to ensure they are informed about a complaint relating to their care in addition to mitigating the risk of a complaint. The following suggestions may help:

1. Be proactive

Ask the practice manager to send on feedback and let you know about complaints. Make it clear that you would like to contribute to the practice response. Ensure the practice knows how to contact you when you move on and avoid using unmonitored email addresses for your freelance work.

2. Be prepared

Ensure the practice provides a suitable induction. This should include running through key policies and procedures, computer systems, who to contact for help and the handover/referral of patients. You should always be set up as a separate user on practice computer systems so that any entries in patient records can be accurately identified. Make sure you know how to save your work as you go along.

3. Raise concerns if appropriate

The GMC’s guidance Raising and acting on concerns about patient safety makes it clear that all doctors have a duty to raise concerns if they believe patient safety or care is being compromised by organisational systems and policies, or by colleagues’ practice.

If you believe these factors pose a risk to patient safety, bring this to the attention of the practice manager or the practice principal. If nothing is done, contact your medical defence organisation for advice on how to take the matter further.

Record your concerns and the steps you have taken, including who you have spoken to and when, and any solutions you have suggested.

4. Play an active role in a complaint investigation and response

If you are made aware of a complaint, ask to contribute to the response including accessing relevant records. If it is logistically possible, ask to attend any significant event or complaint meeting or at least ask to see the minutes if a meeting is held in your absence. You might also offer to attend a meeting with the patient to discuss their concerns further, if the practice believes this is warranted, and the patient agrees.

5. Learn from your experience

You may have moved from the practice where a patient has complained or where an adverse incident has occurred, but you should still reflect on what happened. Provided you respect patient confidentiality, it can help to discuss the case anonymously with a trusted GP colleague, or with your colleagues in a locum GP group, if you belong to one.

If any learning points arise, address these with relevant CPD such as reading or online tutorials. Document your reflections and actions in your appraisal folder. The practice may also identify learning points and make arrangements for teaching sessions, for example. If you are available, ask if you can attend these as part of your professional development.

6. Provide a well-considered response

When responding to a complaint, you should provide a full explanation of your actions, address the complainant’s concerns, and reflect on the care you provided. It is likely that your response will be incorporated into the practice’s overall response, particularly if other concerns were raised, for example, about administrative matters within the practice.

Ask to see the final version of the response before it is sent to the complainant to ensure your comments have not been misinterpreted and you agree with the part of the response that relates to you. If the practice does not want to include the entirety of your response, keep a copy safe so that you have evidence of the information you provided should you need it later.

7. Get appropriate advice

If you don’t find out about the complaint until later, make sure that you keep a record of when you were informed and what action you then took. Any further response to the patient should make clear when you were first made aware of their concerns. You should also consider getting advice from your medical defence organisation as it can be more difficult to resolve complaints at this stage.