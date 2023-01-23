Local GPs unite to take over two practices run by hospital trust

Abbey Meads Medical Group and Moredon Medical Centre, which cover more than 30,000 patients between them, had been managed by Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust since November 2019.

The hospital trust said it was ready to hand over the practice contracts because they had improved under its management and are now ‘in a secure enough position to join an established local PCN, which has the experience, knowledge, and scale to support further improvements'.

Abbey Meads Medical Group - which includes the Abbey Meads Medical Practice and Penhill Surgery - will be run by the management team from Victoria Cross Surgery, another local Swindon practice.

GP practice takeover

Moredon Medical Centre will link up with Westrop Medical Practice, while the Crossroads Surgery - previously part of Abbey Meads Medical Group - has joined the North Swindon Practice.

The practices previously led by the hospital trust are currently rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC. However, the quality watchdog archived these results this month and will carry out a review to rate the practices after the takeover.

The practices were rated inadequate at the time they were taken over initially by the hospital trust.

Patients and staff at the practices have been told they will be unaffected by the changes.

Sue Harriman, chief executive of Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB said: ‘Our focus now is to ensure a smooth transfer, and to work closely with all parties to make sure that both staff and patients alike are in no way disrupted by the work taking place behind the scenes.’