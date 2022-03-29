LMCs raise alarm as rising COVID-19 cases drive up pressure on GPs

Reports from Devon and Cambridgeshire LMCs show increasing numbers of practices under pressure and significant rises in staff absent from work due to COVID-19.

Devon LMC's monthly 'general practice alert state' report for March shows that most practices in the area are under heavy strain, with the majority reporting pressure at 'amber' or 'red' levels and a handful reporting 'black' alerts - the highest level.

Just 8% of practices reported pressure at the 'green' level - effectively meaning they were operating at a normal level within their capacity - the lowest proportion in this category ever reported by the LMC.

The LMC said 'high rates of staff absence due to COVID-19 and increased resignations' were the key factors driving pressure - and reported that 'every single comment' from practices that reported on the levels of pressure they were currently experiencing 'included reference to the impact on staff absenteeism due to high levels of COVID'.

Practices also reported a rise in patients turning up at surgeries with symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

One practice reported a critical shortage of staff, with ‘four GPs, a physio and a manager off with COVID-19’ at the same time as two further GPs were off work on annual leave.

The practice said that it had not felt supported by local NHS management, warning: ‘CCG not supportive despite being told we did not feel we could operate safely. Not sure how much longer staff can keep working like this.’

GP teams 'decimated'

Another Devon practice declared its team ‘decimated’ with ‘15 members of staff off sick or waiting for PCR results’.

Cambridgeshire LMC also reported high levels of staff shortages linked to COVID-19, with only around one in 10 practices reporting pressure at the lowest 'green' level, and a significant proportion in the red and black categories.

One practice reported that a quarter of their team was ‘absent due to COVID-19’, leaving the rest of the workforce ‘exhausted’. Several others reported 'high numbers' of staff off work with COVID-19, and warned of pressure on the rest of the workforce, 'many of whom are recovering from COVID-19'. Practices also raised concerns over problems getting hold of lateral flow tests.

Warnings over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases come after weekly COVID-19 cases rose 130% rise in the month following the lifting of pandemic restrictions on 24 February, as the Omicron BA.2 variant continues its sweep across most of the UK.