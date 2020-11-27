LMCs demand renegotiation of COVID-19 enhanced service deal

By Nick Bostock on the 27 November 2020

LMCs have called for a renegotiation of funding for the COVID-19 vaccination enhanced service, and rejected the single designated site model as well as plans for the services to be open 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

COVID vaccine (Photo: KMatta/Getty Images)
COVID vaccine (Photo: KMatta/Getty Images)

In the final debate at the 2020 England LMCs conference, GPs backed a motion hitting out at the 'pace and pressure' put on the BMA's GP commitee to negotiate the enhanced service.

LMCs also called  for 'an immediate renegotiation of funding and flexibility attached to the proposed enhanced service, now that timelines and possibilities are better understood'.

The motion said conference 'rejects the mandated 8am-8pm seven days a week proposals' - warning that GPs are best placed to decide 'when and how to conduct their business to ensure maximal population coverage with minimal wastage'.

COVID-19 vaccination

LMC leaders also voted to reject the 'suggestion of single PCN designated sites' and called on the BMA GP committee to push for 'vaccine choice allowing general practice to deliver what it can at practice level'.

The vote is a major shot across the bows of both the BMA and NHS England over the framework agreed for practices to deliver COVID-19 vaccination, and comes potentially just 10 days before practices are set to begin to administer vaccines to patients.

It could also complicate the process of practices signing up to the proposed enhanced service, with a full specification expected imminently, which all practices will be invited to accept.

Although the full specification has yet to be made public, practices have been told they will receive £25.16 per patient vaccinated once both of two required doses have been administered.

Enhanced service

NHS England has asked practices in each primary care network area to choose a 'designated' site from which to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations - potentially starting from 7 December if doses become available. Most sites have now been approved.

GPonline revealed earlier today that funding for vaccinations will be delivered to a single 'host' practice in each area - with GPs then expected to agree how funding should be distributed for patients on local practice lists who have received the vaccine.

The vote comes after the government asked the MHRA earlier today to assess the Astra Zeneca/Oxford vaccine for approval to be used by the NHS.

The vaccine, which has been shown to be up to 90% effective, could become available next month if approved, with 4m doses expected to be ready for NHS use this year and 40m by the end of March 2021.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

LMCs demand renegotiation of COVID-19 enhanced service deal

LMCs demand renegotiation of COVID-19 enhanced service deal

LMCs have called for a renegotiation of funding for the COVID-19 vaccination enhanced...

27 Nov 2020
LMCs demand ballot of profession on PCN DES ahead of next contract talks

LMCs demand ballot of profession on PCN DES ahead of next contract talks

LMCs have demanded a ballot of GPs on the primary care network (PCN) DES before BMA...

27 Nov 2020
Lack of support left locums at physical and financial risk in pandemic, say LMCs

Lack of support left locums at physical and financial risk in pandemic, say LMCs

Locum GPs have faced significant physical and financial risk because of a lack of...

27 Nov 2020
LMCs demand NHS England apology over ‘abhorrent' claims about general practice

LMCs demand NHS England apology over ‘abhorrent' claims about general practice

LMCs have called on NHS England to apologise for ‘abhorrent and insulting’ suggestions...

27 Nov 2020
CCGs to be stripped of commissioning role under reforms backed by NHS England

CCGs to be stripped of commissioning role under reforms backed by NHS England

CCGs could be stripped of their commissioning role under plans set out by NHS England,...

27 Nov 2020
Shielding advice updated to reflect return to tiered system on 2 December

Shielding advice updated to reflect return to tiered system on 2 December

The government has updated its guidance for patients on the shielding list to reflect...

27 Nov 2020