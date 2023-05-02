LMCs debate salaried GP workload cap and debt cancellation for trainees

LMCs will debate capping salaried GP workload, cancelling trainees' student debt and allowing doctors other than GPs to work in general practice among measures to tackle the workforce crisis.

by Nick Bostock

LMC conference sign

2 May 2023
