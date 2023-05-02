LMCs debate salaried GP workload cap and debt cancellation for trainees LMCs will debate capping salaried GP workload, cancelling trainees' student debt and allowing doctors other than GPs to work in general practice among measures to tackle the workforce crisis. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up