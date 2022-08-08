Liz Truss vows to resolve GP pension tax crisis if she becomes prime minister

By Catherine Lafferty on the 8 August 2022

Liz Truss has affirmed her commitment to resolving the GP pensions crisis but has not provided any details of her plans for doing so.

Conservative Party leadership candidate and foreign secretary Liz Truss
Conservative Party leadership candidate and foreign secretary Liz Truss (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images News)

The Conservative Party leadership candidate was speaking in a video recorded at a party event on 29 July in Norfolk, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

Punitive pension tax charges have become a pressing issue among GPs, with some facing penalties worth half their post tax income for pension growth from which they never benefit. Tax experts have raised concerns that soaring inflation could mean that even lower earning GPs could be hit by tax charges on their pensions.

Ms Truss acknowledged the scale of the problems facing GPs and other doctors in the NHS.

‘On the NHS we do need to address the many issues,’ Ms Truss said, adding: ‘I am also committed to providing more support in GP surgeries and resolving issues like the GP pension that we need to keep people in the profession.’

GP pensions

Dr Tony Goldstone, deputy chair of the BMA’s pensions committee, welcomed Ms Truss’s remarks.

In a Twitter thread, he said: ‘It’s good there is at the very least some discussion of the NHS in the leadership debate but this issue is genuinely an emergency. People leaving in droves, need urgent resolution.’

Ms Truss's comments come just after BMA chair Professor Philip Banfield called on Ms Truss and fellow Tory party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak to make a commitment to solve the pension taxation crisis within the current tax year.

Ms Truss is the first of the leadership candidates to comment on the GP pensions crisis in a race that so far has seen very little mention of the NHS.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Woman holding face in pain

Should GPs treat patients presenting with dental problems?

The MDU's Dr Kathryn Leask considers what GPs should do if a patient presents with...

8 Aug 2022
Conservative Party leadership candidate and foreign secretary Liz Truss

Liz Truss vows to resolve GP pension tax crisis if she becomes prime minister

Liz Truss has affirmed her commitment to resolving the GP pensions crisis but has...

8 Aug 2022
Baby receiving a vaccine in their thigh

JCVI advises changes to routine childhood and HPV immunisation schedules

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended a change...

8 Aug 2022
GP consultation

General practice delivering 'up to double the appointments it is paid for'

General practice in England may be delivering as many as double the number of appointments...

8 Aug 2022
Sign outside BMA House

GP suicide sparks calls for measures to protect doctors from spiralling workloads

The government and policymakers must do more to safeguard doctors and NHS staff from...

5 Aug 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Living with long COVID

In August we’re bringing you some of the best interviews from series one of the podcast....

5 Aug 2022