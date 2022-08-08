Liz Truss vows to resolve GP pension tax crisis if she becomes prime minister

The Conservative Party leadership candidate was speaking in a video recorded at a party event on 29 July in Norfolk, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

Punitive pension tax charges have become a pressing issue among GPs, with some facing penalties worth half their post tax income for pension growth from which they never benefit. Tax experts have raised concerns that soaring inflation could mean that even lower earning GPs could be hit by tax charges on their pensions.

Ms Truss acknowledged the scale of the problems facing GPs and other doctors in the NHS.

‘On the NHS we do need to address the many issues,’ Ms Truss said, adding: ‘I am also committed to providing more support in GP surgeries and resolving issues like the GP pension that we need to keep people in the profession.’

Dr Tony Goldstone, deputy chair of the BMA’s pensions committee, welcomed Ms Truss’s remarks.

In a Twitter thread, he said: ‘It’s good there is at the very least some discussion of the NHS in the leadership debate but this issue is genuinely an emergency. People leaving in droves, need urgent resolution.’

Ms Truss's comments come just after BMA chair Professor Philip Banfield called on Ms Truss and fellow Tory party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak to make a commitment to solve the pension taxation crisis within the current tax year.

Ms Truss is the first of the leadership candidates to comment on the GP pensions crisis in a race that so far has seen very little mention of the NHS.