Liz Truss called for patients to be charged for GP visits in unearthed 2009 paper

By Catherine Lafferty on the 19 August 2022

Conservative leadership front runner Liz Truss called for patients to be charged for visits to a GP and for doctors’ pay to be cut by 10% when she was director of a think tank.

Conservative Party leadership candidate and foreign secretary Liz Truss
Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss on the campaign trail in Belfast this week (Photo: Charles McQuillan /Getty Images News)

When she was director of the Reform think tank Ms Truss co-authored a report on spending cuts called Back to Black. In the 2009 report, which has been unearthed by Talk TV, she called for a combination of user charges and the use of more pharmacists and nurses rather than GPs.

The report decried ‘GPs spending much of their time distributing flu remedies rather than addressing genuinely unwell people’ and said that ‘user charges should be introduced and there should be greater reliance upon other health professionals such as nursing staff and pharmacists for treating less serious ailments.’

It added: ‘To reduce the risk that high need people do not receive necessary treatment, high need populations such as children under five and people older than 65 should be exempted from the requirements to face user charges.’

User charges for GP services

The report said that user charges would save the NHS money by generating revenue and reducing demand and thereby saving the health service the costs of unnecessary services.

It estimated that the NHS would save a total of £1.64bn by introducing GP charges made up of £1.35bn revenue from charges and £0.29bn saved by reducing demand.

Thus far the NHS has not played a significant role in the Conservative leadership election. With the exception of Liz Truss vowing to solve the GP pension crisis if she becomes leader, both candidates have been reluctant to say where they stand on issues such as pay and recruitment.

A spokesperson for Liz Truss's campaign told Talk TV: ‘Co-authoring a document does not mean that someone supports every proposal put forward. Liz is focused on her bold economic plan to boost economic growth, cut taxes and put money back into hardware can people's pockets.’

