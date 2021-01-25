Learn about neurological aspects of 'long COVID' at a MIMS Learning webinar

25 January 2021

Loss of taste and smell and neurological aspects of 'long COVID' infection will be covered in a forthcoming MIMS Learning webinar, free for healthcare professionals.

The neurology and COVID webinar will take place on Wednesday 27 January at 7.30pm, with speaker Dr Krishna Chinthapalli  presenting and taking questions from participants.

Key learning points include:

  • Effect of COVID-19 on the brain and nerves
  • Loss of sense of smell/taste and prognosis
  • Neurological aspects of long COVID
  • Neurology patients’ vulnerability to COVID

It will be followed by a second neurology webinar on 3 February on diagnosis and management of migraine, also presented by Dr Chinthapalli with a Q&A session.

The migraine webinar aims to cover presentations of migraine, differential diagnosis, management, latest guidance, the role of newer therapies and further support for patients.

The online webinars are suitable for GPs, nurses, hospital doctors, neurologists and neurology nurses and are worth 1 CPD hour each.

Participating in the webinars via the MIMS Learning platform enables you to make reflective notes and gain a CPD certificate.

Learn about neurological aspects of 'long COVID' at a MIMS Learning webinar

