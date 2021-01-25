Learn about neurological aspects of 'long COVID' at a MIMS Learning webinar

The neurology and COVID webinar will take place on Wednesday 27 January at 7.30pm, with speaker Dr Krishna Chinthapalli presenting and taking questions from participants.

Key learning points include:

Effect of COVID-19 on the brain and nerves

Loss of sense of smell/taste and prognosis

Neurological aspects of long COVID

Neurology patients’ vulnerability to COVID

It will be followed by a second neurology webinar on 3 February on diagnosis and management of migraine, also presented by Dr Chinthapalli with a Q&A session.

The migraine webinar aims to cover presentations of migraine, differential diagnosis, management, latest guidance, the role of newer therapies and further support for patients.

The online webinars are suitable for GPs, nurses, hospital doctors, neurologists and neurology nurses and are worth 1 CPD hour each.

Participating in the webinars via the MIMS Learning platform enables you to make reflective notes and gain a CPD certificate.