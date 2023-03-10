Learn, earn CPD and network with peers at MIMS Learning Live London

You can now register for your free place at the annual MIMS Learning Live event in London, taking place on Friday 9 June 2023.

This 5-stream event provides you with CPD learning on topics including women’s health, dermatology, cardiovascular medicine, respiratory care, and much more. Each stream provides you with 5.5 CPD hours of learning, helping you to meet your learning objectives for appraisal.

One new addition this year is a half-day rheumatology stream, with talks on rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica and giant cell arteritis, and axial spondyloarthritis.

Another special feature will be an interactive session on difficult conversations, moderated by consultant Dr Anna Steel. This will provide you with key learning points on conversations around end-of-life care

Speakers at the event

Speakers at the event will include Dr Tamir Malley, a consultant rheumatologist who will talk about diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis in primary care.

Other chairs and speakers include:

GP and menopause expert Dr Louise Newson, who will be chairing the women’s health half-day stream in the morning

Dr Steve Holmes, GP with an interest in respiratory medicine, who will talk about acute respiratory conditions and chair the respiratory half-day stream

President elect of the Primary Care Cardiovascular Society and GP Dr Raj Thakkar, who will chair the cardiology morning and talk about syncope

Dr Toby Wallace, GP with an interest in rheumatology, who will chair the rheumatology afternoon and speak on axial spondyloarthritis

In four of the streams, the topic will change at lunchtime. You can swap between streams at the lunch break, to better suit your identified learning needs. The fifth stream, Clinical Update, covers a variety of topics relevant to GPs.

To view full programme, visit mimslearninglive.co.uk.

Appraisal surgery

As well as the five streams, MIMS Learning will offer you an 'appraisal surgery' at the MIMS Learning stand, where experienced GP appraiser Dr Ravi Ramanathan will be on hand to answer individual questions about appraisal and revalidation.

Dr Ravi Ramanathan said: 'It’s normally a very popular stand and there’s a huge variety of the type of GPs I speak to. I see a whole spectrum of very new GPs, more experienced GPs, GPs at the end of their careers, and so it leads to a lot of very interesting conversations.’