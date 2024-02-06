Learn and earn CPD at home with MIMS Learning Live Digital

6 February 2024

Register now for MIMS Learning Live Digital between 11-14 March, a series of free clinical webinars over four evenings.

MIMS Learning Live Digital returns from 11-14 March offering a broad selection of key clinical learning across four evenings, worth six CPD hours.

The webinars feature presentations with expert speakers, and live Q&A. Topics include elderly care, cancer, cardiology and clinical updates.

MIMS Learning Live Digital returns in March offering a broad selection of key clinical learning across four evenings, worth six CPD hours.

The full programme and speakers will be announced shortly.

The webinars give you the fantastic MIMS Learning Live experience from home, with passionate speakers delivering talks on areas relevant to your everyday practice.

Discover more about the event here: https://www.mimslearninglive.com/digital

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Close up on contract document

What do we know about the 2024/25 GP contract offer?

The BMA has rejected a GP contract for 2024/25 in England that offered a 1.9% funding...

5 Feb 2024
NHS sign

Reform GP contract and write off doctors' student loans, says report

The GP contract should be overhauled to cut bureaucracy and promote continuity, while...

5 Feb 2024
Professor Dame Louise Robinson

Viewpoint: GPs could soon 'prescribe' more technology to help dementia patients

Advances in technology are helping people with dementia live independently for longer...

5 Feb 2024
GP surgery sign

QOF targets to be slashed and ARRS to cover nurses from next year

QOF targets will be cut back in 2024/25 and the additional roles reimbursement scheme...

2 Feb 2024
Medical centre sign

Most doctors say working with physician associates has increased workload

More than half of doctors say working with physician associates or anaesthesia associates...

2 Feb 2024
Talking General Practice logo with Robyn Clark

Podcast: Why good practice managers are more crucial than ever

Robyn Clark from the Institute of General Practice Management explains how the practice...

2 Feb 2024