Law change allows more health professionals to complete DVLA questionnaires

20 July 2022

A wider range of healthcare professionals are now able to complete DVLA medical questionnaires following a change in legislation that comes into effect today (20 July).

A person driving a car in the UK
(Photo: 123ducu/Getty Images)

All individuals are required to inform the DVLA of a medical condition that could impact on their ability to drive and In some cases the DVLA will then contact the person's GP or consultant for further information.

Under previous rules only doctors could complete these forms. However the law has now changed to allow registered nurses, opticians, chiropractors, osteopaths, psychologists and other relevant professions to complete the forms.

The DVLA said that it would continue to send the questionnaires to patients' GPs or consultants, but it would then be up to practices or hospital teams to decide which healthcare professional was the most appropriate person to complete the form.

The changes do not apply to the D4 medical examination report needed by those applying for a lorry or bus driving license. These reports will still need to be completed by a doctor, the DVLA said.

Change in legislation

The rules fall under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the change in legislation follows a public consultation, which found 82% of people support the move.

The DVLA said the changes were part of wider steps it is taking to 'speed up elements of the medical licencing process, while reducing the burden on doctors to complete DVLA medical questionnaires'.

DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard said: 'Every year we are receiving an increasing number of medical licensing applications from drivers.

'This law change, which widens the pool of healthcare professionals who can complete DVLA questionnaires, improves the process for those notifying DVLA of medical conditions whilst reducing the administrative burden on doctors, benefitting drivers and the NHS alike.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

A person driving a car in the UK

Law change allows more health professionals to complete DVLA questionnaires

A wider range of healthcare professionals are now able to complete DVLA medical questionnaires...

20 Jul 2022
Coins

Insulting 4.5% pay award 'shows how little ministers think of GPs', says BMA

GP leaders have condemned an unfunded 4.5% pay rise for salaried GPs as a 'complete...

19 Jul 2022
BMA House entrance

BMA call for extra opt-out window on PCN DES rejected

NHS leaders have rejected BMA calls to let GP practices pull out of the PCN DES if...

19 Jul 2022
Sign reading 'General Medical Council'

Burnout risk for GP trainees and trainers spiked in 2022, GMC survey reveals

Burnout risk has spiralled for medical trainees and trainers over the past year with...

19 Jul 2022
Thermometer

BMA demands fresh COVID-19 plan as heatwave adds to pressure on NHS

The BMA has demanded a long-term living with COVID-19 strategy from the government...

18 Jul 2022
Professor Kamila Hawthorne

RCGP names chair-elect to take over from November 2022

Professor Kamila Hawthorne has been elected as the next chair of the RCGP and will...

15 Jul 2022