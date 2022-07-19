Law change allows more health professionals to complete DVLA questionnaires

All individuals are required to inform the DVLA of a medical condition that could impact on their ability to drive and In some cases the DVLA will then contact the person's GP or consultant for further information.

Under previous rules only doctors could complete these forms. However the law has now changed to allow registered nurses, opticians, chiropractors, osteopaths, psychologists and other relevant professions to complete the forms.

The DVLA said that it would continue to send the questionnaires to patients' GPs or consultants, but it would then be up to practices or hospital teams to decide which healthcare professional was the most appropriate person to complete the form.

The changes do not apply to the D4 medical examination report needed by those applying for a lorry or bus driving license. These reports will still need to be completed by a doctor, the DVLA said.

Change in legislation

The rules fall under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the change in legislation follows a public consultation, which found 82% of people support the move.

The DVLA said the changes were part of wider steps it is taking to 'speed up elements of the medical licencing process, while reducing the burden on doctors to complete DVLA medical questionnaires'.

DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard said: 'Every year we are receiving an increasing number of medical licensing applications from drivers.

'This law change, which widens the pool of healthcare professionals who can complete DVLA questionnaires, improves the process for those notifying DVLA of medical conditions whilst reducing the administrative burden on doctors, benefitting drivers and the NHS alike.'