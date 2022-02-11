Late applications for pension tax compensation will be accepted, says NHS England

Last week accountants called for the deadline to request compensation for pension tax charges in 2019/20 to be extended because many GPs had not yet received the information they needed to make a claim. They warned that GPs could miss out on thousands of pounds in compensation.

An update on NHS England's website still advised GPs to submit their claims by 11 February so that Primary Care Support England (PCSE) could process forms before the 31 March deadline. However, it added that applications could be submitted later than this if doctors have not yet received their 2019/20 statement.

Late applications

It said: 'Late applications will be accepted where through no fault of their own clinicians have not yet received a pensions savings statement for 2019/20. They will be able to submit their application for six months after receiving their pension savings statement.'

NHS England said that any claims received after the 11 February deadline will be held and 'batch processed' at a later date. More information on timings for this will be published when they are confirmed, it said.

The pensions annual allowance charge compensation scheme is an annual scheme that allows doctors to use a 'scheme pays' mechanism to cover pension tax charges.

This means the cost of often significant annual allowance tax charges is met through a deduction to members' pensions, but with repayments made later as clinicians retire to offset the deduction.

Annual allowance compensation scheme

However accountants have warned that GPs are unable to make an accurate claim for compensation if they do not have information about the growth of their pension benefits, which is on the annual pension statement they receive from PCSE. Many GPs have yet to receive this information for 2019/20.

NHS England has advised GPs to check their online account to determine whether they have any missing end-of-year certificates for previous years.

It said: 'This is important as Pensions Online won’t be up to date if there are any missing certificates and this will prevent a pension savings statement being issued, and your ability to confirm whether or not you should apply for the 2019/20 pensions annual allowance charge compensation scheme'.

GPs submitting their claims late should follow the current instructions for authorising their application.