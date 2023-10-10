Labour would be 'willing to negotiate' to end doctor strikes A Labour government would be 'willing to negotiate' to bring an end to industrial action and give doctors 'the pay they deserve', the shadow health and social care secretary has said. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up