Labour would 'sharpen' GP targets to incentivise family doctor model

A Labour government would streamline GP targets including the QOF and 'redirect the money' to incentivise continuity of care, shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting has said.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GMC sign

GMC to regulate PAs under new legislation but keeps appeal power for now

11 Dec 2023
Patient satisfaction screen

GP survey overhaul could distort understanding of patient satisfaction, BMA warns

11 Dec 2023
Practice nurse with patient

Patient safety fears as one in three practice nurses near retirement

8 Dec 2023
A&E entrance

Hospitals warn of rising flu admissions and A&E pressures

8 Dec 2023
Woman on a phone call while using a computer

How the GMC's updated Good Medical Practice applies in real life

8 Dec 2023