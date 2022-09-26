Labour promises to double medical school places with tax cut reversal A Labour government would double medical school places with funding raised from reversing a cut in the top rate of income tax, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said. by Catherine Lafferty Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Photo: Nicola Tree/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up