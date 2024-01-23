Labour plans 'Red Tape challenge' to cut GP bureaucracy The Labour party has promised a 'Red Tape challenge' to strip away unnecessary bureaucracy and targets that pile extra work on GPs and limit their time with patients. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up