What do we know about the new COVID-19 variant?

Where has the new variant been discovered?

Mr Hancock told parliament that 1,000 cases of the new COVID-19 variant had been found in the previous month, predominantly in south-east England, but spread across 60 different local authorities.

Mr Hancock said: 'There is currently nothing to suggest that this new variant is more likely to cause serious disease, and the latest clinical advice is that it that is highly unlikely that this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine.'

He added that scientists were unsure if the ‘exponential rise’ in coronavirus cases across some parts of the country recently was down to the new variant.

What do we know about it?

At a Downing Street briefing on Monday 14 December England's CMO Professor Chris Whitty explained that testing in the UK has already identified a number of different variants of the COVID-19 virus but that this particular strain had 'quite a few more mutations' than some of the others that have been seen.

This is why scientists and the government were 'taking it more seriously', he added.

Professor Whitty said there was 'no evidence at the moment' that if people caught this variant of the virus they would be more likely to have 'severe disease than if you catch different variants'.

He also said that most of the tests would work 'completely normally' and be able to identify the virus, although some tests might be 'slightly less effective'.

Is the variant elsewhere?

The health secretary told parliament that 'similar variants' had been found in other European countries in recent months and the UK had shared its findings with the World Health Organization.

Professor Whitty explained that scientists in this and other countries were still working to understand whether the variants are the same mutation or slightly different versions of the virus. He said: 'There are some countries that have had things that look quite similar to this, but maybe unrelated. And then there are others which may well have something similar but again they're now looking at this properly.'

Will the vaccines work against this strain of the virus?

Professor Whitty seems confident that they will, although scientists are currently analysing the virus to properly put this to the test.

Of possible concern is that this new variant has some mutations on the coronavirus spike protein - the means by which the virus attaches itself to cells. Almost all of the vaccines in development target the spike protein, however the CMO said this was no reason to think that the mutation would necessarily impact on their effectiveness.

He said that because the vaccine had only very recently been deployed and only a relatively small proportion of the population had immunity due to prior infection 'it would be surprising' if the virus had mutated in a way to bypass a vaccine or antibodies. However he did add that it was 'not impossible' that this could be an issue.

'We should have answers relatively soon as to whether there's any evidence that what's called neutralising antibodies, the antibodies that stop a virus getting into the cells, are affected by this mutation,' Professor Whitty added.

'If there is then people need to go back and think about vaccine formulation, but I don't think there's any reason at this point to think that's particularly likely but let's wait and see what the science shows us.'