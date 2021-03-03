What do we now know about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines?

On 1 March Public Health England (PHE) produced a pre-print study highlighting the effectiveness of one dose of both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, hospitalisation and death in older adults in the UK.

The results have yet to be peer-reviewed but they represent real world data on how the vaccines could help bring an end to the pandemic.

Below GPonline explains what this study revealed and highlights other key data which assess the possible impact of the vaccines, including what the data tells us about the 12-week gap between doses.

Preventing COVID-19

The latest PHE study used a test negative case control design to estimate odds ratios for testing positive for SARS CoV-2 in all vaccinated individuals compared with those who were unvaccinated.

It showed that after one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effectiveness at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 increased over time to 70% between 28 and 34 days after vaccination in those aged over 80 and then plateaued. From 14 days after the second dose was given, effectiveness rose to 89% in this group.

The vaccine was 61% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 from 28 to 34 days after vaccination in those aged over 70, after which it plateuaed. The study also showed that in over-70s one dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was 60% effective from 28 to 34 days post vaccination, which increased to 73% from day 35 onwards.

Meanwhile, data from tests among healthcare workers in the UK that form part of the SARS-CoV-2 Immunity and Reinfection Evaluation (SIREN) study, which is also yet to be peer-reviewed, has estimated that a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 72% effective 21 days after the first dose and 86% effective seven days after the second dose at preventing both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection.

The researchers said that the study provided ‘strong evidence that vaccinating working age adults will substantially reduce asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and therefore reduce transmission of infection in the population’.

A caveat to the second-dose data in this study, is that only a minority of the trial participants had received this - 1,605 of the total 19,384 who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Also the median length of time between the first and second dose for these trial participants was 23 days, when for most people in the UK the time between doses is likely to be longer than this.

The SIREN study is also looking at the effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine but, at the time this paper was produced, had yet to collect enough data to assess its effectiveness given that it was rolled out later.

Hospitalisations and severe disease

The latest PHE study showed that a single dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was 80% effective at preventing hospitalisation in over 80s three to four weeks after being administered and a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine was 85% effective at preventing death when compared with those who had not been vaccinated. There was insufficient data to assess the impact of a single dose of the Oxford vaccine on preventing death.

For the Pfizer vaccine the study also found that ‘those vaccinated who went on to become a symptomatic case had a 44% lower risk of hospitalisation and a 51% lower risk of death compared to unvaccinated cases’.

Meanwhile, latest data from the EAVE II study in Scotland, which is tracking various aspects of the pandemic, suggest that both of the vaccines ‘resulted in substantial reductions in the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalisation’. Risk of hospitalisation was reduced by up to 85% after one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and up to 94% by the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at 28-34 days post-vaccination, the data suggest. This paper has also yet to be peer-reviewed.

Real world data from Israel has suggested that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 94% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 92% effective at preventing severe disease from seven days after the second dose. The study used a matched cohort design, where each person who was vaccinated was 'matched' with a control, who was not vaccinated and of similar age, the same sex, and with common geographical, clinical and other characteristics.

The research suggests vaccine effectiveness between 14 and 20 days after the first dose is 57% for symptomatic infection and 62% for severe disease. During the period from 21 to 27 days after the first dose, the estimated effectiveness was 66% for preventing symptomatic illness and 80% for preventing severe disease.

Transmission

As mentioned above, the SIREN study suggests that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is likely to have an impact on transmission as it has been shown to prevent asymptomatic as well as symptomatic disease

Further data from a University of Cambridge study, also yet to be peer reviewed, has suggested that a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine could reduce asymptomatic infection by 75%, which researchers said could significantly cut the risk of transmission.

The study analysed results of thousands of tests carried out each week on staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge between 18 and 31 January 2021, including both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. It suggested there was a four-fold decrease in the risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection among those who had been vaccinated for more than 12 days.

Meanwhile data for the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, suggests that one dose of the jab could cut transmission of the virus by 67%. As part the phase 2/3 trial weekly swab tests on a subset of participants were conducted. The researchers said that the data 'show that a single standard dose of the vaccine reduced PCR positivity by 67%, and that, after the second dose, the [single dose/single dose] schedule reduced PCR positivity by 49.5% overall'. The overall reduction in positive PCR tests was 54.1%'.

A further pre-print paper from the trial also found that vaccination resulted in a reduction in the duration of shedding and viral load even in those who were vaccinated and received a PCR-positive swab. The researchers said this meant they may be less likely to transmit the virus than an unvaccinated individual. 'These observations provide strong support for mass vaccination as a tool to control pandemic coronavirus,' the added.

The 12-week gap between doses

There is fairly solid evidence to support the 12-week gap between the first and second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Data published from the vaccine’s phase 3 trials (still in pre-print) found vaccine efficacy after a single dose from 22 to 90 days post vaccination was 76% and analysis suggested that protection did not wane during this period. Antibody levels were also maintained up to 90 days post vaccination.

Efficacy of the vaccine after a second dose was also higher if it was given at 12 weeks after the first (82.4%) compared with when it was given at less than six weeks after the first (54.9%), according to this data.

However, the evidence appears less clear for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The clinical trials for the Pfizer/BioNTech jab only ever assessed the vaccine with two doses delivered at a 21-day interval. Pfizer itself has cautioned that it does not have the data to support the UK's 12-week strategy. Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency has recommended that there should be a maximum of 42 days between doses.

When the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) made the recommendation to move to a 12-week gap between doses it highlighted that the Moderna vaccine, which like the Pfizer jab is based on mRNA technology, does have data to support high efficacy up to '108 days after the first dose'.

The JCVI said at the time: 'There is currently no strong evidence to expect that the immune response from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would differ substantially from the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines'.

But what is real world data starting to show?

A study published in the Lancet in February, which looked at the effect of previous COVID-19 infection on humoral and T-cell responses to a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine found that some previously uninfected individuals ‘mount very little demonstrable response to single-dose vaccination’.

The researchers cautioned this ‘might not provide sufficient immunity to protect from clinical disease or viral shedding, and might not persist for a 12-week delay until second vaccine is administered’.

A pre-print study of data from the REACT-2 study by Imperial College London, looked at the presence of antibodies in individuals using finger-prick home test kits. It found that there were fewer positive results in older people who had received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine than younger patients (antibody positivity was 94.7% in those under 30, 73.7% in those aged 60 and 34.7% in those over 80). However positivity rates rose markedly after the second dose was given, to around the 90% mark in all age groups.

The study also found that across all ages the percentage of people with antibodies who had received one dose of the vaccine appeared to plateau after four to five weeks.

The study is based on home tests, which experts have cautioned are not as accurate as laboratory tests. Professor Kevin McConway, Emeritus professor of applied statistics at The Open University, also cautioned that many of the findings in this round of REACT-2 relating to the jabs are 'rather tentative' because they were conducted between 26 January and 8 February, relatively early in the vaccination programme, and there were very few participants who had received their second dose.

But he added that, although antibiodies are only one part of the immune response, the study did 'indicate the importance of a second dose in older people'.

Data from the EAVE II study in Scotland showed that the vaccine effect against hospital admissions for one dose of both jabs peaked at 28-34 days post-vaccination at 85% for the Pfizer jab and 94% for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (as discussed above).

However, the effect began to fall off after this for the Pfizer vaccine – to 64% at 42 days or longer after vaccination. There was no data available in the study for longer than 34 days post-vaccination with one dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Despite this, Arne Akbar, president of the British Society for Immunology, said: 'Although further research is needed, overall these new findings should provide reassurance around the UK’s decision to offer the two doses of the vaccine 12 weeks apart.



'While the results of this study indicate a good level of immunity after one dose, it is still the case that the highest and longest lasting protection from getting ill with COVID-19 will only be provided by getting two doses of the vaccine.'