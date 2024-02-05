What do we know about the 2024/25 GP contract offer? The BMA has rejected a GP contract for 2024/25 in England that offered a 1.9% funding uplift. GPonline looks at what else we know about what is currently on the table – and what happens next. by Emma Bower and Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up