Just one seat on each NHS integrated care system board will represent GPs

By Luke Haynes on the 16 June 2021

Representatives of general practice will hold just one out of 10 seats in total on the board of each of England's integrated care systems (ICS), NHS England has confirmed.

Integrated care system guidance (Photo: In Pictures Ltd/Corbis/Getty Images)
Integrated care system guidance (Photo: In Pictures Ltd/Corbis/Getty Images)

Guidance published on 16 June states that one person representing general practice from within the area of the ICS body will sit on each board, which requires 10 mandatory members.

A minimum of four executive members employed by the body will be required to sit on the boards, including a chief executive, a finance director, a director of nursing and a medical director.

The ICS will also need to have three independent non-executives composed of a chair and at least two others who will ‘normally not hold positions or offices in other health and care organisations within the ICS footprint’.

Integrated care systems

A further three ‘partner members’ are required, including one from general practice, one from an NHS trust or foundation and another from a local authority. But the guidance clarifies that these members will ‘not be acting as delegates’ of their sectors.

ICS NHS bodies will be allowed to add to the mandatory positions as they develop, however, those joining boards will be subject to agreement with NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSE&I).

It adds that boards will ‘need to be of an appropriate size to allow effective decision making to take place’ - and should ensure that they ‘take into account the perspectives and expertise of all relevant partners.’

Those sitting on boards are advised that primary care should be ‘represented and involved in decision-making at all levels of the ICS’, including strategic decision-making forums at place and system level.

Primary care role

They are also encouraged to consider the support PCN clinical directors may need to develop primary care and help transform community-based services.

The guidance also confirmed that all CCG functions and duties will be transferred to ICS bodies, along with all CCG assets and liabilities, including their commissioning responsibilities and contracts.

A white paper published by the government in February outlined proposals to bring the NHS and local government together legally in ICSs - scrapping CCGs.

However, GP leaders have warned that general practice will need a 'strong voice' within ICSs as they take over CCG budgets and commissioning powers, or lose out on funding.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GPs who visit care homes face mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, government confirms

GPs who visit care homes face mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, government confirms

All people working in care homes - including GPs visiting patients - will be required...

16 Jun 2021
Just one seat on each NHS integrated care system board will represent GPs

Just one seat on each NHS integrated care system board will represent GPs

Representatives of general practice will hold just one out of 10 seats in total on...

16 Jun 2021
Dorset GP Dr Helena McKeown stands down as BMA chief officer

Dorset GP Dr Helena McKeown stands down as BMA chief officer

BMA chief officer and chair of the association's representative body Dr Helena McKeown...

16 Jun 2021
NHS to set up £30m GP enhanced service for long COVID

NHS to set up £30m GP enhanced service for long COVID

NHS England is set to commission a £30m GP enhanced service for long COVID to boost...

16 Jun 2021
Three quarters of GPs face 'mental distress' after working through pandemic, BMA warns

Three quarters of GPs face 'mental distress' after working through pandemic, BMA warns

Three quarters of GPs are facing 'mental distress' because factors such as heavy...

16 Jun 2021
NHS operating procedure for primary care to remain until UK lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

NHS operating procedure for primary care to remain until UK lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

The NHS standard operating procedure (SOP) for primary care will remain in place...

15 Jun 2021