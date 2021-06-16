Just one seat on each NHS integrated care system board will represent GPs

Guidance published on 16 June states that one person representing general practice from within the area of the ICS body will sit on each board, which requires 10 mandatory members.

A minimum of four executive members employed by the body will be required to sit on the boards, including a chief executive, a finance director, a director of nursing and a medical director.

The ICS will also need to have three independent non-executives composed of a chair and at least two others who will ‘normally not hold positions or offices in other health and care organisations within the ICS footprint’.

Integrated care systems

A further three ‘partner members’ are required, including one from general practice, one from an NHS trust or foundation and another from a local authority. But the guidance clarifies that these members will ‘not be acting as delegates’ of their sectors.

ICS NHS bodies will be allowed to add to the mandatory positions as they develop, however, those joining boards will be subject to agreement with NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSE&I).

It adds that boards will ‘need to be of an appropriate size to allow effective decision making to take place’ - and should ensure that they ‘take into account the perspectives and expertise of all relevant partners.’

Those sitting on boards are advised that primary care should be ‘represented and involved in decision-making at all levels of the ICS’, including strategic decision-making forums at place and system level.

Primary care role

They are also encouraged to consider the support PCN clinical directors may need to develop primary care and help transform community-based services.

The guidance also confirmed that all CCG functions and duties will be transferred to ICS bodies, along with all CCG assets and liabilities, including their commissioning responsibilities and contracts.

A white paper published by the government in February outlined proposals to bring the NHS and local government together legally in ICSs - scrapping CCGs.

However, GP leaders have warned that general practice will need a 'strong voice' within ICSs as they take over CCG budgets and commissioning powers, or lose out on funding.