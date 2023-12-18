Junior doctors in Wales announce strike dates

Junior doctors in Wales are to stage a 72-hour walkout after pay talks broke down.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Coins

SAS doctors to vote on pay offer and will strike if deal is rejected

18 Dec 2023
GP consultation

Diabetes rising almost twice as fast in under-40s

18 Dec 2023
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

RCGP call to 'halt hostilities' amid growing Gaza health crisis

15 Dec 2023
Prescription bag

GPs given green light to prescribe antivirals as flu cases spike

15 Dec 2023
Talking GP logo and Dr Sylvia Kama-Kieghe

Podcast: Supporting international medical graduate GPs and GP registrars

15 Dec 2023