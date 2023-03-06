Junior doctors' strike could impact on RCA exam for GP trainees GP trainees could struggle to compile vital evidence before the next recorded consultation assessment (RCA) submission date because of this month's three-day junior doctor strike, the BMA has warned. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up