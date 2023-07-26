Junior doctors to stage four-day strike from 11 August

This next strike – which will run from 7am on 11 August to 7am on 15 August – will be the fifth walkout by junior doctors this year in their bid to address 15 years' of pay erosion that has seen their pay fall by 26% in real terms since 2008/9.

The walkout by junior doctors will fall just over a week before a second two-day strike by consultants on 24 and 25 August.

Earlier this month the government imposed another below-inflation pay deal of 6% on junior doctors and consultants for 2023/24, warning that the offer was 'final'. Prime minister Rishi Sunak insisted there would be no more talks on pay this year, adding that 'no amount of strikes' would change the government's decision.

However the BMA said on Wednesday that it was 'not for Rishi Sunak to decide that negotiations are over before he has even stepped in the room'. The union urged ministers to re-enter pay talks and put forward a credible offer on pay.

Junior doctors strike

BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said: 'It should never have got to the point where we needed to announce a fifth round of strike action. Our message today remains the same: act like a responsible government, come to the table to negotiate with us in good faith, and with a credible offer these strikes need not go ahead at all.

'This dispute will end only at the negotiating table. If the prime minister was hoping to demoralise and divide our profession with his actions, he will be disappointed.

'Consultants, along with our specialist and associate specialist colleagues, have covered crucial services during our strikes and those same consultants were also on their own picket lines last week. Mutual solidarity has been on display at hospital picket lines up and down the country: this is a profession united in its refusal to accept yet another pay cut.

'Junior doctors are not going anywhere however much Government might wish we would. The facts have not changed: we have lost more than a quarter of our pay in fifteen years and we are here to get it back.'

Impact of strikes

Data published by NHS England earlier this month suggests that almost 700,000 inpatient and outpatient appointments have been cancelled as a result of the junior doctors strikes so far this year. A futher 65,557 appointments or procedures have also had to be rescheduled because of the two-day strike by consultants earlier this month.

Radiographers at many trusts across England are also on strike this week, which will mean more cancelled appointments. The NHS Confederation has warned that ongoing industrial action will significantly impact on the NHS's ability to bring down growing waiting lists.

The approach taken by the UK government in England towards junior doctors is in contrast to what has happened in Scotland where the government has reached an agreement with the BMA.

That pay offer – which BMA Scotland will put to members shortly – will deliver a 12.4% pay rise in 2023/24 on top of the 4.5% awarded for 2022/23. It also guarantees junior doctors minimum pay uplifts in line with inflation for each of the next three financial years and includes a commitment to negotiate further annual pay rises that 'make credible progress on the path towards pay restoration'.