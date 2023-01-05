Junior doctors set for 72-hour walkout in March if they vote to strike

Junior doctors across England will strike for a full 72 hours in March if BMA members vote for industrial action in a ballot that begins on Monday 9 January.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Close up of BMA official picket armband

Junior doctors set for 72-hour walkout in March if they vote to strike

6 Jan 2023

Podcast: The NHS in crisis, junior doctors prepare for industrial action, unsafe working in general practice

6 Jan 2023
Dr Louise Newson

Menopause webinar aims to help GPs and healthcare professionals navigate more complex scenarios

5 Jan 2023
GP consulting room

Fifth of young GPs have experienced workplace racism, survey shows

5 Jan 2023
Houses of parliament

Sunak urged to recall parliament as 'broken NHS' leaves GPs driving patients to hospital

4 Jan 2023

Reporting a patient to the DVLA: 5 key steps

4 Jan 2023