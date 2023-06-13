Junior doctors in Scotland plan three-day strike after rejecting pay offer Junior doctors in Scotland have announced a three-day strike in July after rejecting a pay offer worth 14.5% over two years. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up