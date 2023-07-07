Junior doctors in Scotland call off three-day strike as pay deal struck

Junior doctors in Scotland have called off a three-day strike planned for 12-15 July after agreeing a pay deal worth 17.5% over two years.

by Nick Bostock

Scottish health minister Michael Matheson

7 Jul 2023
