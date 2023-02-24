Junior doctors in England to strike for three days from 13 March

The BMA said that health and social care secretary Steve Barclay had left them 'with no choice' after he refused to negotiate with the union. It added that a meeting with DHSC civil servants earlier this week had 'yielded nothing in terms of meaningful progress' on discussions around increased pay for junior doctors.

BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Rob Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said that the blame for strike action lay 'squarely at the govenment 's door.'

Nearly 37,000 junior doctors took part in the BMA ballot on strike action, which closed earlier this week - a turnout in excess of 77% - with 98% voting in favour.

Junior doctors have experienced a real-terms pay cut of 26% since 2008 and are arguing for full pay restoration.

Junior doctor strikes

The BMA said it had informed hospital trusts and other employers that the 72-hour walk out will go ahead from 13 March.

Dr Laurenson and Dr Trivedi said: 'Make no mistake, this strike was absolutely in the government’s gift to avert; they know it, we know it and our patients also need to know it. We have tried, since last summer, to get each health secretary we have had, round the negotiating table.

'We have written many times and even as late as yesterday we were hopeful Steve Barclay would recognise the need to meet with us to find a workable solution that could have averted this strike.

'We have not been told why we have not been offered intensive negotiations nor what we need to do for the government to begin negotiations with us. We are left with no option but to proceed with this action.

'The fact that so many junior doctors in England have voted yes for strike action should leave ministers in absolutely no doubt – we are demoralised, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline of over 26% in the past 15 years. This, together with the stress and exhaustion of working in an NHS in crisis, has brought us to this moment, brought us to a 72 hour walk out.'

Industrial action

Junior doctors will become the latest in a wave of NHS staff to take part in strikes, after industrial action by nurses and ambulance workers in recent months.

GPs could also be forced to consider industrial action after rejecting a contract offer for 2023/24 – and the BMA is currently running a 'consultative' ballot to gauge hospital consultants' willingness to take part in strikes.